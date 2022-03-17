IGP takes notice of man’s death by kite string

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the death of a man by metallic kite string in Iqbal Town area of Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. The supervisory officers concerned DSP and SHO Iqbal Town have been suspended. He has sought a report from the Lahore Police on the steps taken to curb kite flying in the city. The IGP directed the Police Department to take solid steps, in collaboration with the district administration and civil society, to prevent the occurrence of kite-flying. He said the regional police officers (RPOs), district police officers (DPOs) of all districts should adopt zero tolerance in crackdown on kite flying. He said that all persons involved in dangerous sports including those who manufacture, sell and fly metallic strings and kites should be brought to justice. The IGP said that citizens should submit complaint on 15 against kite-flying so that those involved in dangerous game could be brought to book.













