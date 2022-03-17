Impassive opposition preoccupied with lust for power: Buzdar

Punjab Ministers Sibtain Khan, Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik and Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Thursday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Minister Punjab.

During the meeting, the participants discussed departmental performance, political situation and foiling of the no-confidence motion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the impassive opposition was preoccupied with the lust for power. “Its conduct is extremely disappointing and irresponsible as it has harmed national unity by engaging in negative politics”, he added.

Usman Buzdar asserted that the rejected elements would not get anything as politics of anarchy was their only agenda, adding that point scoring on every issue was their only goal as the opposition could only make hollow claims while sitting in the drawing-rooms. “The nation would remain united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he concluded.

CM orders to suspend DSP, SHO over youth’s death due to kite twine: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about the death of a young biker due to kite twine in Iqbal Town.The chief minister directed to take strict action against the negligent officials along with stringent implementation of the law banning kite flying to save lives.

Meanwhile, Allama Iqbal Town DSP and SHO have been suspended and departmental action was ordered by the chief minister who has warned that legal action would be taken against the concerned police officer if any incident of kite flying took place.

The police should take inflexible action against delinquent kite flyers as no routine lip-service would be tolerated, he said and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs .

Opposition using unconstitutional tactics: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, for Political Communications Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said the incompetent opposition wants to come into power by using unconstitutional tactics.

Responding to PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s statement, he said the disqualified Nawaz Sharif and his allies were engaged in bad politics and using unconstitutional tactics to save their politics.

Gill said the money which they (Nawaz & allies) had looted from the country was being used in horse trading.

“The incompetent opposition have themselves accepted the heinous act of horse trading but no matter how hard they try, they will fail,” Gill said.

To PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, he said he started attacking institutions after he was disqualified from the office.