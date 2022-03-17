Wahab reviews arrangements for Shab-e-Barat

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday visited Mewa Shah cemetery and reviewed the arrangements regarding Shab-e-Baraat.

He was accompanied by Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and other officials. The Administrator inspected the roads leading to Mewa Shah graveyard from Rexer Lane and Bakra Piri and directed the concerned officers to improve the sanitation and lighting arrangements. On this occasion, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan gave a briefing on the arrangements made for Shab-e-Baraat in Mewa Shah Cemetery. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Mewa Shah is the oldest and largest graveyard in Karachi. Like other cemeteries in the city, a large number of people visit Mewa Shah graveyard to offer Fateha at the graves of their loved ones on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat. “All arrangements should be made in advance for the convenience of the visitors on this occasion. In particular, cleaning of entrances, lighting arrangements and water supply must be done on priority basis,” he added. The Administrator said that arrangements have been made in all the cemeteries under the administration of KMC and every effort is being made to ensure that there is no shortage of any necessity. He said that disinfectant sprays are being done, adding that city wardens are also being deployed around cemeteries which will help in smooth flow of traffic on narrow lanes and roads. “Providing better services to the citizens is our top priority especially on religious festivals and important occasions,” he added and said that in each district a strategy has been adopted to work in collaboration with the concerned Municipal Corporation which is yielding positive results.