Buddhist monks, nuns from Malaysia, Indonesia, China visit Peshawar Museum

Buddhist monks and nuns from Malaysia, Indonesia and China visited Peshawar museum on Thursday and were excited to see the well preserved museum with rich cultural collections. The visiting monks were received by Director Archeology, Dr. Abdul Samad who apprised them that the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums of KP was working to launch the province as a hub of religious tourism. The delegation comprises of ten guests highly appreciated measures taken by KP Archeology department in preserving of antiques belonging to Buddhist era. The monks visited different sections of the museum and were briefed about the back grounds of different sculptures by Dr. Abdul Samad. He said KP had rich archaeological sites mostly belonging to Buddhist regime and archeology department is working to explore and preserver all these monuments. The visiting guests express great excitement over watching toll sculptures and also took photo shots.













