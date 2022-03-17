Zameen Developments, Bodla Builders launch ‘Golf View Rumanza’ in DHA Multan

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise – recently organized a launch ceremony for a new project called ‘Golf View Rumanza’ in DHA Multan. This project is a joint venture between the renowned Bodla Builders and Zameen.com’s sister concern; Zameen Developments.

The chief guest of the ceremony was DHA Multan’s Project Director, Brig Shoeb Anwar Kayani. The launch ceremony was attended by Zameen.com Country Head Ahmed Hussain Bhatti, Senior Director Sales (Central) Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan, Director Affiliate Network & Acquisition Adil Kamal, and Director Project Sales (Central) MuzaffarMajeed, along with Bodla Builders Chairman Col (R) Tahir Iqbal Bodla, Chief Executive Officer Peer Sohaib Tariq Bodla and Managing Director Peer Junaid Bodla.

Speaking on the occasion, Project Director of DHA Multan Brig Muhammad Shoeb Anwar Kiyani stated that it was their job to serve the property sector by offering the best possible options to the public. He said that DHA has set new standards in the real estate industry, which have now been adopted by almost every housing society in the country. He added that the development of DHA Multan is not only advantageous for the property market of South Punjab.

Addressing the ceremony, Zameen.com Country Head Ahmed Hussain Bhatti stated that South Punjab – especially Multan – is witnessing an increased preference for high-rise developments, which is a promising trend. He further revealed that Zameen.com and Zameen Developments are working to provide quality and profitable real estate investment opportunities to the people of South Punjab and beyond. He added that the company is joining efforts with Bodla Builders to launch a new grand project at a prime location in DHA Multan – with the project expected to be a landmark development in the city.

While talking to the event attendees, Senior Director Sales (Central) Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan said that Golf View Rumanza will be the first project of Zameen Developments in South Punjab and it will be followed by many amazing new projects in the region that will offer timely deliveries and quality constructions.

Bodla Builders CEO Peer Sohaib Tariq Bodla stated that the ‘Golf View Rumanza’ project is a collaboration between his construction firm and Zameen Developments to launch a highly lucrative apartment project at a premium location in DHA Multan. He further said that the coveted location of DHA Multan is highly attractive for the residents of South Punjab and other cities.