Al-Haj Automotive announces deliveries of PROTON SAGA and PROTON X70

The restrictions imposed in Malaysia on business operating hours, social distancing, and interstate travel will be eased from April 1, 2022. Al-Haj Automotive (Pvt.) Limited has already commenced the local assembly and deliveries of PROTON SAGA since November 2021. We would like to inform our customers that the supplies from Malaysia will be streamlined starting April 2022, enabling us to enhance the production of locally assembled SAGA and start mass production of PROTON X70. The delivery schedules of locally assembled PROTON X70 will be informed to our PROTON dealers by next week. PROTON customers are requested to contact their respective dealerships for the delivery schedule of PROTON X70 starting next week.













