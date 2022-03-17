Pakistan welcomes the debut of Chinese PV inverter

The 9th International Expo and Conference on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency was held at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad, and President ArifAlvi participated in it through video link.

Hopewind, as a Chinese leading new energy innovation company, presented residential and C&I PV power generation solutions and PV inverters, which were favored by on-site visitors and local companies, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro.

In recent years, Pakistan’s power sector and government have called for low-carbon emission reduction. Adjust local energy structure and develop renewable energy.

Pakistan has a vast land, abundant sunshine, and unique natural conditions, which provide huge potential for solar power generation, and also provide feasible solutions for local people’s electricity needs.

The exhibition was organized by Renewable & Alternative Energy Association of Pakistan (REAP), new energy companies from all over the world gathered together to launch this clean energy exchange feast for Pakistan with innovative technologies and renewable energy solutions.

A Hopewind manager told Gwadar Pro in an interview that in this exhibition, Hopewind’s commercial small-power and commercial high-power PV inverters attracted many customers.

The governor of Balochistan, Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha, accompanied by the staff of the exhibition hall, also visited Hopewind’s booth. Those presented PV inverters are with the characteristics of intelligence, high efficiency, safety and reliability, which are suitable for various large-current components, meet the multiple application needs of distributed PV in Pakistan, and provide a strong impetus to the development of local solar power generation.

According to the Power Generation Capacity Expansion Plan issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, Pakistan (NEPRA), in 2019, Pakistan’s installed photovoltaic capacity has reached 1.3GW.

It is estimated that by 2030, Pakistan’s photovoltaic installed capacity will reach 12.8GW, and by 2047 this figure will reach 26.9GW, providing a broad market space for the development of the PV inverter industry.

“The development of solar and wind power generation will enhance Pakistan’s security of electricity supply and put Pakistan at the forefront of the global energy transition,” emphasized NajyBenhassine, the Country Director for Pakistan for the South Asia region at the World Bank.

As a new energy company that provides power conversion and control solutions worldwide, Hopewind has established 30 global service bases to provide regional customers with customized and highly competitive product solutions, local market services and timely technical supports, and promote the development of global green energy.

“Undoubtedly, in an emerging new energy market like Pakistan with huge opportunities, the entry of more new energy companies means getting rid of the predicament of the backward energy structure and embracing a greener future as soon as possible.”