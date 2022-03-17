TCL to mark Pakistan Day with a grand sale on Daraz

TCL — Pakistan’s #1 LED TV brand — in collaboration with Daraz — the leading online retailer — has announced a grand sale from March 16-23 to mark Pakistan Day 2022.

The entire range of Mini LEDs, QLEDs, 4K UHD LEDs, Smart Android LEDs, Smart Air Purifier Breeva A2, Robot Vacuum Cleaner Sweeva, Soundbars and air conditioners will be available at huge discounts and easy instalments throughout the week-long celebrations. Customers can also avail free shipping and discount vouchers on every purchase.

With Pakistan Day 2022 sale, TCL continues its legacy of offering incredible deals and an unparalleled shopping experience to its valued customers exclusively on Daraz.

Commenting on the collaboration, Majid Niazi, Head of Marketing at TCL Pakistan, said: “Every year TCL and Daraz team up to bring exclusive deals and mega discounts on our entire product range. This Pakistan Day, we aim to go a step further and bring our products within the reach of every Pakistani by offering huge discounts, free shipping and easy monthly instalments.”

“With TCL’s continuous support, we at Daraz have not only gained customer trust in the consumer electronics segment but also saw an exponential growth in sales. We aim to continue offering incredible deals to create a seamless online shopping experience,” said Ibrahim Khan, Head of Brands at Daraz Pakistan.

With a global presence in over 150 countries, the brand is working towards building a prominent position in the Pakistani electronics market by offering high-end technology at affordable prices.

TCL Electronics is one of the fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally.

According to OMDIA, TCL ranked global No.2 in TCL brand TV market share in Pakistan ranks #1. TCL specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs to audio and smart home appliances.