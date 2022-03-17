Lahore to have its tallest residential tower

Tower 21 by CitiHousing for the first time in Lahore brings the tallest residential tower in the heart of Lahore.

Designed by the renowned architect Nasir Mehmud, Tower 21 is inspired by minimalist Japanese Architecture spreading across 21 residential floors and 3 dedicated parking floors, rising 300 feet above the ground. Tower 21 launched their Bespoke penthouses named “Sky Villas’ for the first time in Pakistan. Tower 21 has endless outlooks of Lahore’s captivating skyline. Tower 21 features state-of-the-art technology and amenities such as an Infinity Pool, Wee-Equipped fitness centre and dedicated Yoga and Pilates Studios. It has 7,500 square foot gymnasium with Technogym state of the art equipment spreading across two floors.

The team of Tower 21 thank the teams participating in the tournament along with the management of Polo Club and the wonderful guests who were a part of this

Tower 21 sponsored the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Tournament at Lahore Polo Club from March 1-6, 2022. It was a beautiful sport with music, scrumptious spread of buffet lunch and sunny vibes accompanied by plenty of smiles. The sales team of Tower 21 kept the audience engaged by being the first ever realtor to give a full walk through experience into the future by VR headsets on their Experience booth.

The team of Tower 21 thank the teams participating in the tournament along with the management of Polo Club and the wonderful guests who were a part of this.