Sheikh Rasheed advises PM to declare Governor rule in Sindh

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Thursday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose Governor Rule in Sindh.

Talking to media outside the Prime Minister House after meeting PM Khan, Rashid said he has advised PM Khan to impose governor rule in Sindh. He said he has conveyed his message to PM Khan and had left the meeting.

Sh Rashid’s statement came after the exposure of the PTI MNAs presence in Sindh House and a hint given by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary that government may take strong action over the alleged horse-trading being conduct in Sindh House.

He alleged those PTI MNAs present in the Sindh House have changed loyalties after receiving money and it is a matter between them and the people of their constituencies.