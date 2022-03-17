Parveen Sarwar inaugurates exhibition ‘WEXNET 2022’

LAHORE:Chairperson Sarwar Foundation Begum Parveen Sarwar Thursday inaugurated the 10th ‘WEXNET 2022’, a women entrepreneur exhibition, being organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, here at the Expo Centre.

United States (US) Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole, US Deputy Chief Mission Richard Snelsire, China Political Section Chief Du Yue, Sri Lankan Honorary Consul General Lahore Yasin Joyia, Philippines Consul General Fadel Sheikh and others were present.

In this exhibition, over 300 plus women entrepreneurs were participating from all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir for the promotion of their products. The exhibition would continue till Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, wife of governor Punjab Parveen Sarwar said that women of Pakistan were playing an active role in progress and prosperity of the country. She said: We have trained 22,000 women in rural areas”, adding that the exhibition was encouraging every single woman to participate in small and medium size enterprises and they were getting benefiting from the exhibition by placing their products there. She congratulated women to take part in the show.

She said that women aspirant of making progress in society should be encouraged and helped by all concerned for sustained development and progress of the country, asserting that the women must continue struggle and hard work which would ultimately make them successful in their lives.

She said that they must be engaged in all constructive activities, which would brighten not only their future but also of the country.

Later, Parveen Sarwar, along with foreign dignitaries, visited various stalls at the exhibition.