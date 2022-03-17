Holi festival celebrates across northern Sindh

SUKKUR: The Hindu community of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Shikarpur and other districts of northern Sindh celebrated annual religious festival of Holi on Thursday.

Community members sprayed red, yellow and silver powder on each other, as the Holi is regarded as the beginning of spring season. Colorful events were held in different localities of the Sukkur region and temples of the Hindu community, where children and women also participated with warmth and religious devotion in the day- long proceedings.

Special ceremonies were held at Sadhu Bela Temple, situated on the Indus River, Liaquat Chowk Temple, Sukkur and Balmiki Sabha Temple of Saddar Mohallah Shikarpur, Station Road, Khairpur, Pakistan Chowk Kashmore- Kandhkot, Mirpur Mathelo and other areas. Holi festival proceedings in Shikarpur were led by veteran Hindu astrologist Mangay Ram and other local social activists.

Holi festival was also celebrated with devotion and colorfully by Bagri community, a scheduled caste of Hindu community, in Kandhkot and Noshehroferoze. Meanwhile, Jai Ram and Bashir Soomro exchanged Holi greetings with Muslim compatriots in Shikarpur and Kandhkot and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.