Senate body on Interior strongly condemns terrorist attack at mosque in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD:The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Thursday strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack during Jumma prayer inside a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar, which killed 63 people and injured over 200 others. The Committee which met with Mohsin Aziz in the Chair discussed points of public importance, various bills and PSDP for year 2022-23 etc.

The Committee also condemned terrorist attacks in Sibi on FC personnel and loss of precious lives. The committee offered Fateha for the departed souls and passed a resolution to condemn the tragic incident.

Reviewing details of Point of Public Importance raised by Senator Kamran Murtaza regarding the beating of students from Balochistan in the International Islamic University, it was asserted that students from Balochistan feel discriminated against since they have been suspended. The Committee took serious notice of the repercussions that could arise in matters such as these that could trigger grievances in smaller provinces.

It was asserted that University administration should not make any discrimination and make the decisions while keeping in view the investigation report. The Islamabad Police informed the Committee, that out of 26 students, just 4-5 were from Balochistan.

A report about the matter would be submitted to the Committee in the next meeting. The Interior Secretary was directed to hold a meeting with the University Administration and submit report to the Committee in next meeting.

Reviewing Public Petitions regarding grievances of the petitioners against blocking of CNICs and non-issuance of machine readable passports, the Committee was informed that the petitioners were citizens of Burma who were issued BM series passports. In order to resolve their grievances, the matter needed to be taken up at Cabinet level as the current laws and rules did not permit issuance of passports to such persons.

The Public Petitions were disposed of with the recommendation that the government must dispose of the petitions according to law under intimation to the petitioners.

Discussing the PSDP for FY 2022-23, the Committee recommended that the projects must be completed within the stipulated time in order to control the rise in the cost of the projects. The Committee also endorsed the proposed PSDP of the Interior Ministry for the FY 2022-23.

The Committee also passed two bills including the Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2021, the Price control and Prevention of Profiteering Bill, 2022 after detailed deliberation.

The meeting was attended by Senators Fawzia Arshad, Seemee Ezdi, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Moula Bux Chandio, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Saifullah Abro, Shahdat Awan and senior officers from the Ministries of Interior, Law and Justice and NADRA.