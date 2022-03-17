Shahbaz Sharif badly exposed for suggesting creation of national govt: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD:Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said that Shahbaz Sharif has badly exposed himself before the nation by floating the idea of creating a national government for next five years. At last cat came out of the bag, after national government, the opposition would call for formation of technocrats based government, he said while talking to media persons after National Police Conference here.

He said there was no room for setting up national government under the constitution. The opposition should not push the situation towards confrontation as it could be harmful to the entire political system, he remarked. The minister reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan would emerge victorious and the no-confidence motion against him would face defeat.

Duties were assigned to the ministers to continue consultation with all allied parties of the government, he added. He expressed the hope that whenever the allied parties would take decision they would decide in favor of the Prime Minister.

He said March 21 to 24 would be public holidays in Islamabad owing to session of OIC Foreign Ministers. Pakistan Day parade this time would be historic one as the OIC foreign ministers would also attend the event, he added.

He said he had predicted three months ago that the opposition would not come to the capital on March 23, instead, it would arrive on March 25. The situation would start clearing up after March 25, he said.

Sheikh Rasheed said 2000 personnel of Rangers and FC would perform security duty from March 20 to April 2 in the federal capital. Parliament House and Federal Lodges would be protected by FC and Rangers, he added.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would hold a historic rally at D-Chowk on March 27 while the opposition has also planned to hold rally on March 25. Maintenance of law and order was the responsibility of the interior ministry, he added.

He said full security would be provided to the MNAs for casting their votes in the National Assembly. MNAs should vote on the no-confidence motion in accordance with their consciences and as the wishes of the people who elected them, he said.

The minister said there was report that some 12 people were staying in Sindh House. The buying and selling of lawmakers in Sindh House was a separate case, he said.

He reiterated that he firmly stood with PM Imran Khan like a rock.

Earlier, addressing at the conference, the minister said that police rendered supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism. Paying rich tribute to police force, he said that they performed their duties with dedication despite various hardships. He said police force was being equipped with the latest technology.