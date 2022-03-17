LCCI to work till 7 pm for membership renewals

LAHORE: The membership department of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) will work up to 7 pm to facilitate its members for membership renewal which is usually work till 5 pm.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice president Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, and Vice President Haris Ateeq told media here Wednesday that the decision to enhance timing for renewal has been taken to facilitate members who wanted to get their membership renewed by 31st March which is the last date for renewal.

They said that extra timings for renewal would help LCCI members to get their membership renewed with ease. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would continue to facilitate its members.