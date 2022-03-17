PM congratulates newly elected president of Republic of Korea

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the newly elected President of Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol and expressed desire for a close working relationship with him.

“I congratulate H.E Mr. Yoon Suk-yeol on his election as the President of the Republic of Korea,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said he looked forward to working with the new Korean president.

“I look forward to working with him to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea,” the premier said.