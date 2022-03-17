Alleged kidnapper nabbed in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: Police have arrested the main accused of kidnapping and gang rape of a 17-year-old girl here.

According to a police spokesman, Ali, the main accused in the kidnapping and gang-rape of 17-year-old Rimsha Parveen, a resident of Chak No. 571, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Muzaffargarh, has been arrested. However, police were conducting raids to nab the other two alleged involved in the case.

It was necessary to mention that that 17-year-old Rimsha Parveen, a resident of Chak No. 571, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, was abducted from her home by Ali son of Abdul Aziz and Abdullah son of Ajmal along with an unknown accomplice at gunpoint in the absence of her parents. After her kidnapping the accused allegedly raped her in under construction house at Gun Point, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station had registered a case against two nominees and an unknown accused on the complaint of the victim’s father Muhammad Ashraf.

Meanwhile, on the orders of DPO Muzaffargarh retired Captain Tariq Wilayat, police have arrested Ali, the main accused in the incident.