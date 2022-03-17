From 2008 to 2018 national government of looters was in power: Farrukh  

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that from 2008 to 2018, the national government of looters based on serving mutual interests was in power.

In a tweet in response to Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal of the national government, he said that Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Fazlur Rehman set world records for corruption in these ten years.

2008 سے 2018 تک ملک لوٹنے والوں کی مک مکا کی قومی حکومت تھی

نواز ،شہباز, زرداری ،فضل الرحمن سب نے اس 10سال میں کرپشن کے ورلڈ ریکارڈ بنائے

شہباز شریف قومی حکومت کی آڑ میں مقصود چپڑاسی اور زرداری پاپڑ والے،فالودہ والے کے نام پر کی گئی لوٹ مار پر NRO چاہتے ہے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 17, 2022

“Shahbaz Sharif wants NRO for looting in the name of Maqsood peon and Zardari in the name of Paparwala and Faludewala under the guise of the national government,” he said.