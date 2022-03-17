Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, March 17, 2022


From 2008 to 2018 national government of looters was in power: Farrukh  

APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that from 2008 to 2018, the national government of looters based on serving mutual interests was in power.

In a tweet in response to Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal of the national government, he said that  Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Fazlur Rehman set world records for corruption in these ten years.

“Shahbaz Sharif wants NRO for looting in the name of Maqsood peon and Zardari in the name of Paparwala and Faludewala under the guise of the national government,” he said.

