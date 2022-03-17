UN Security Council members call for emergency Ukraine meeting

United Nations: The United States, Britain, France, Albania, Norway, and Ireland have requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting Thursday because of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, diplomatic sources said.

The vote, first scheduled for Wednesday and then pushed to Thursday afternoon, is to be set for Friday morning.

Discussions are also underway, according to other diplomatic sources, to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak to the United Nations General Assembly.

France and Mexico, which drafted a resolution calling for a “cessation of hostilities” in Ukraine, have given up presenting their text to the Security Council, where Russia — which holds the rotating presidency for March — can veto it.