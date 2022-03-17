An exceptional premiere for ‘The Batman’ held in Karachi

Last week Mountain Dew Pakistan presented the premiere of one of the most highly anticipated films across the globe, ‘The Batman’!

With a glamorous red carpet setup, movie posters, and even a Mountain Dew booth with a real-life Batman, this movie-showing had it all! It wasn’t long before stars and starlets flooded the event and dazzled the red carpet while discussing what they expected from the film with some media personnel. Several notable names from the industry were present at the event including the likes of Faysal Quraishi, Zahid Ahmed, Tapu Javeri, Fahad Mustafa amongst other esteemed A-listers. Much like previous exciting events hosted by the beverage company, this premiere did not disappoint. Showcasing how Pakistan can have premieres that are at par with an international standard, Mountain Dew’s event was truly bustling with hundreds of people all the more excited to watch the film. Celebs and their families also arrived eager to catch the latest Batman with a tonne of enthusiasm. Event insiders created the perfect atmosphere for VIP guests with ushers, photographers, and so much more. You could feel the joy in the air as the event management put their all into making this premiere an experience everyone will remember. The star of Mountain Dew’s current DVC, Fahad Mustafa, also came out to celebrate the movie premiere and fans couldn’t get enough.

Finally, after a buzzing discussion about who the best Batman really is, everyone was ready to see the latest one, ie Robert Pattinson’s version of everyone’s favourite DC superhero. Popcorn, sodas, and cinematic excellence, it was truly a night to remember. Everyone was glued to the screens as the film lived up to the hype.

A superb initiative by Mountain Dew as usual, as everyone left the cinema delighted to have watched the film. It was a glorious event in so many ways, and right after leaving the theatre, every viewer was gifted with some pretty cool Dew merch, including a Batman notebook and T-shirt. This incredible effort cannot go unnoticed, and we loved every minute of it. Still basking in the glory of this premiere, we can’t wait to see what Mountain Dew Pakistan does next!