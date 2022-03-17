Katrina soars temperatures as she flaunts her incredible physique in beach wear

Katrina Kaif dropped jaws as she shared breath-taking pictures in casual beach attire on social media.

The Bollywood diva took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared sizzling snaps of herself to win hearts with her unending beauty and well-toned abs.

In the picture, the New York actress is seen flaunting her glow in the multicolour beach wear. She captioned the post: ‘Some casual beach attire.’

Vicky Kaushal’s flame looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bright pink attire that she topped with an orange coat and oversized sunglasses.

However, she completed her look with a scarf and funky necklaces. Meanwhile, she wore her dark hair in a bandana and sported a subtle hint of nude lip-gloss.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress sent fans wild with her gorgeous pictures and once again she has proved that she is a true diva.

Within no time, Katrina’s new snaps garnered endless praise from her fans and friends.

Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “We love our beach vibes!”

“Amazing,” added the fan.