Shahrukh Khan amazes fans with body transformation in leaked pictures from ‘Pathaan’ sets

Shah Rukh Khan’s chiselled physique with long hair has taken the internet by storm.

The Raees star showed off his epic body transformation in the leaked pictures from the sets of his upcoming movie Pathaan. In the photographs, the King of Bollywood could be seen shirtless flaunting 8 pack abs as he donned cargo green pants in Spain.

In another picture, SRK is captured in a black jacket and cup, covering his face in mask. His co-actor in the movie, Deepika Padukone, was also spotted in a picture styled in beachy waves wearing an orange jacket.

Pathaan’s teaser was launched earlier this month in which Gehraiyaan actor along with John Abharam introduced Shah Rukh’s character as a ‘true patriot’ in the film.

The Siddharth Anand directorial will hit the theatres in January 2023.