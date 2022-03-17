Bella makes shocking revelations about anorexic past

Bella Hadid recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light into her anorexic past and the struggles she faced back in high school with body image, depression and anxiety.

She made these admissions about eating three raspberries and celery sticks during her interview with Vogue.

The supermodel got candid about her struggles after admitting that Adderall triggered her eating disorder, at least in part.

Reason being that her psychiatrist at the time felt she was living with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, even though she was actually displaying symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Recalling some of those days from back in High school she explained, “I’d pack my little lunch with my three raspberries, my celery stick. I was just trying, I realize now, to feel in control of myself when I felt so out of control of everything else.”

“I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life,” Bella later went on to admit.