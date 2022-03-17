Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Dillagi’ gets recreated for ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’

Launched on Friday on Zee5, Zindagi’s latest original Mrs & Mr Shameem is garnering appreciation from fans and critics around the world.

Starring Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz in the lead, the show is making headlines for its unique love story. Adding to the excitement, Zindagi has given the all-time classic ‘Dil Lagi’ a new avatar in the show. A classic qawwali by Late Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the recreated version of the song is composed and written by Sami Khan. Sung by Sahir Ali Bagga, Fariha Pervez, Zain Ali and Zohaib Ali, the recreated melody perfectly encapsulates the pain love brings, and mirrors the emotions Umaina and Shameem go through.

“Dillagi holds a very special place in the hearts of millions. The simple yet meaningful lyrics paired with the harmonious melody simply creates magic. It’s a pure classic and I’m happy that we are still drawn to such soulful music. Sahir, Fariha, Zain and Zohaib are excellent. They’ve kept the soul of the song yet have given it a new life.” said composer and lyricist Sami Khan while speaking about the song.

Director Kashif Nisar shares, “We are grateful to the audience for the love and appreciation they are demonstrating for the show and are thrilled to release our second song ‘Dillagi’ today. The song, originally by Late Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has been beautifully recreated by Sami Khan and this soulful piece is a moving experience. We hope that the audience loves this song as much as they have loved our show.”

Produced by Kashif Nisar and Misbah Shafique, Mrs. & Mr. Shameem is a distinctive love story of a pure bond graduating from friendship to growing old together and everything in between.

A Zindagi original, Mrs. & Mr. Shameem is exclusively streaming on ZEE5.