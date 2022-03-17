Kareena announces OTT debut!

Bollywood’s prominent actor Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her debut OTT project, she will star in Netflix’s thriller by Sujoy Ghosh.

The Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her debut OTT project on streaming giant Netflix. The yet to be titled thriller by Sujoy Ghosh will star Jaideep Ahlawat and ‘Gully Boy’ fame Vijay Verma alongside Khan.

The mystery-thriller will be based on the 2005 Japanese best-selling novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino. “We’ve got some Pretty Hot and Tempting news! Kareena Kapoor Khan stars in a thrilling new Netflix film with Jaideep Ahlawat & Vijay Varma, directed by Sujoy Ghosh,” announced streamer’s Instagram account earlier on Wednesday.

Detailing on to the upcoming title, Bollywood director Sujoy Ghosh stated, “Devotion is probably the best love story I’ve ever read and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honour.”

“Plus, I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay! What more can one ask for!”

Calling it a beginning of an ‘electrifying journey’, Bollywood diva said: “It’s one that has all the right ingredients… a great story, a visionary director, and a super talented cast and crew. I’m really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay.”

Pratiksha Rao, Films and Licensing head at Netflix India, called thrillers ‘an integral part’ of portal’s Indian film slate: “We can’t wait to bring to our members our adaptation of the bestseller, ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.”

“This film brings together an incredible cast known for defining performances, led by Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with a phenomenal creative and production team,” she added.