Rang Rasiya scraps Eid campaign featuring Sana Javed amid controversy

Rang Rasiya has announced that Sana Javed is no longer part of their Eid campaign after accusations were levelled against her by several make-up artists and models.

“In light of the recent allegations brought forth against Sana Javed, we at Rang Rasiya decided to dissociate ourselves from the concerned person who was before the main face of our campaign,” Rang Rasiya stated in their Instagram stories. “The recent incident involving Manal Saleem and Sana Javed had occurred on our shoot for which we, as a brand, are deeply disturbed too.” The brand was referring to model Manal Saleem’s account of being mistreated by Sana at shoot. Manal, without naming Sana, had posted that she was called a “Do takay ki model” by an “entitled” celebrity.

Make-up artists Ikram Gohar and Ryan Thomas had picked up on Manal’s post and revealed that the actor in question was Sana Javed. They shared their experiences of working for Sana and called her unprofessional, insecure and rude.

“We did a shoot with another celebrity as we respect the public sentiment, despite the cost that we have borne” said Rang Rasiya.

“It is a request to the fashion fraternity to please be considerate towards the brands too who spend millions on such shoots apart from their time an effort.” Last week, make-up artist Omayr Waqar, who was sent a defamation notice by Sana after the allegations surfaced, slapped her with a counter notice. The controversy has turned into a notorious legal battle.