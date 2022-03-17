Ayesha Omar reveals why Esra follows her

Actor Ayesha Omar revealed why she is the only Pakistan actor to be followed on social media by Turkey star Esra Bilgic.

Ayesha Omar, in an interview, said she does not personally know the Ertugrul star personally but is a fan of her personality and work. Moreover, she said that the Turkish celebrity could have liked one of her remarks.

She joked that Esra Bilgic could have followed her on social media after seeing her performance in the super hit ARY Digital serial Bulbulay.

Anoushay Ashraf added that it is not surprising to see international stars following Pakistani celebrities as Ayesha Omar is one of the leading ones.

With at least 5.1 million followers on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram, the actor shares clicks and behind the scenes of her projects for her fans. Earlier, she turned heads with her stunning pictures in which she was wearing a pink outfit. Moreover, her vacation pictures from Hunza went viral as well. The actress has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry with her work in stellar projects. She is best known for her performance in Bulbulay seasons one and two and Meri Guriya.

On the other hand, Esra Bilgic’s latest project is an action thriller film titled Adanis: Kutsal Kavga.

Adanis: Kutsal Kavga tells the story of a group of devotees made to safeguard an important secret following the conquer of Istanbul by Turkey.