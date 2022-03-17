‘Chakkar’ spins tale of glamour, romance and murder

Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan are set to hit the big screen with a murder mystery and romance in the world of glamour. Chakkar is produced and directed by Yasir Nawaz, who’s also starring in the movie in the role of an investigation officer. Chakkar follows the story of twin sisters, Mehreen and Zara, played by Neelum. One of the sisters is murdered and the crime is investigated by Yasir. The trailer is full of glamour, romance, dance and bits that will tickle your funny bone. Chakkar is co-produced by Yasir’s wife and host Nida Yasir. It also stars Javed Sheikh, Mehmood Aslam, Naveed Raza, and Ahmed Hasan. The film will be released on Eidul Fitr.













