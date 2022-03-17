SACM inaugurates Overseas Investment Desk in KP-EZDMC

Special Assistant to KP CM (SACM) on Industries and Investment Abdul Karim Tordher, visited Head Office of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and inaugurated Overseas Investment Desk (OID).

Mr. Javed Iqbal Khattak, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC and Adil Salahuddin Chief Operating Officer (CCO) were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that the prime objective of the overseas investment desk is to extend prompt response to the overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors who were interested and setting up projects and bringing investment to KP. He further said that the provincial government was extending full support and cooperation all the way till completion of the project. Abdul Karim Khan stated that the top priority of the provincial government was to attract foreign investment in the industrial sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While keeping its commitment towards improving the industrial infrastructure of the zone, SACM appreciated the role of KP-EZDMC towards the industrialization agenda of the KP government. The Special Assistant also attended a meeting on Zoom with special assistant to Prime Minister on CPEC, in order to streamline and speed up developmental work on Chinese investment in the Rashakai special economic zone.