Rupee completes hat-trick of lowest levels as free fall continues

Pakistani rupee completed a hat-trick of its lowest levels against the US dollar during the last three days, falling to yet another all-time low level of 179.44. The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs179.22 in the interbank market and closed at Rs179.44, shedding 22 paisas (-o.12 percent). Earlier, the two lowest levels of the rupee were 179.22 and 178.98 against the US dollar, which were witnessed on Tuesday and Monday respectively.

Before this, the rupee set two all-time lowest levels of 178.61 and 178.63 against the US dollar during the last week. All this is happening at a time when the dollar is struggling to find demand globally as markets assess the latest Russia-Ukraine headlines and the implications of surging coronavirus cases in China.

The rupee witnessed a trading range of 33 paisas during the session, showing the intra-day high bid of 179.50 and low offer of 179.30. During the intra-day trading, the dollar hit the Rs179.55 level. Within the open market, the rupee was traded unchanged at 179/180 per dollar.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of its main competitors, gave away part of the recent advance and fell 0.38 percent to 98.72. The index came under some mild downside pressure at the beginning of the week following two consecutive daily gains. The daily pullback in the greenback also came pari passu with the so far corrective move in US Treasury bond yields, as the recent selloff in cash markets around the world seems to be taking a breather on Wednesday.

Overall, the rupee shed 93 paisas against the American currency during the last three days, while the local unit devalued by Rs22.01 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 and Rs2.99 during the current year 2022.

According to experts, political instability in the country along with higher commodity prices in the global market has badly hit the stability of the rupee in the interbank. They said the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has pushed commodity prices to their record historic high level. Given the rising commodity prices, the soaring import bill has badly hit the current account balance of Pakistan which created a spell of depreciation around the rupee. They said that higher dollar’s demand for oil payment may further deteriorate the rupee value.