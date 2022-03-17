Odermatt wins Switzerland’s first men’s overall World Cup title for 12 years

COURCHEVEL: Marco Odermatt became the first Swiss man to win the overall World Cup alpine skiing title since 2010 on Wednesday while Mikaela Shiffrin stretched her lead in the women’s standings. Shiffrin showed she is putting her disastrous Beijing Winter Olympics behind her as the American won the women’s downhill in Courchevel to stretch her lead in the overall standings. Odermatt, 24, who won the Olympic men’s giant slalom gold last month, clinched the overall title by finishing second in the downhill behind Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr. That gave the Swiss an unassailable 359-point lead over Norwegian rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde with three races in other disciplines left this season. Odermatt is the first Swiss man to win the overall title since Carlo Janka in 2010. Kilde, who is Shiffrin’s boyfriend, went on to win the downhill title by finishing fourth in Wednesday’s race.













