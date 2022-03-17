PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has clarified that his party has not quit the ruling coalition nor has it joined the opposition. In a fence-mending statement, he said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is honest and his intentions are also good.

A day earlier, in an interview with a private TV channel, he had said all allies of the government had 100% tilt towards the opposition. Responding to a question, Elahi had seconded PPP Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s claim of having more than 172 lawmakers’ support on the opposition’s side besides “plenty of surprises in store”. He had also held the government responsible for its trouble, terming it devoid of wisdom.

However, on Wednesday, he said the PML-Q was still an ally of the PTI but a separate party. “We are allies and a separate party. There are different views in a party but decisions are taken through consultations.” “They are part of the government and have supported the government in every difficult time,” Elahi added. Separately, Pervaiz Elahi has claimed that 10-12 government lawmakers were in “safe custody” of the opposition. In an interview with a private TV channel, the PML-Q leader said, “The 10-12 government lawmakers also approached me, but now they are nowhere to be seen.” “We have tracked them down; they are in the opposition’s safe custody. The government is actually more concerned about them. The ones who they looked forward to [for support] have stated they are now neutral. No friendly country or institution will come near this matter,” he claimed.

Talking about PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Elahi said he had held a telephonic conversation with the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, however, no meeting has taken place between them as of yet. “Imran Khan is an honest man and our party will try working beside PTI and not separately,” adding that his party has not made any decision that could cause any harm to PTI. Talking about the final decision over the no-confidence motion, Pervaiz said his party has stood by its “old decision”, but consultations for the new decision are taking place.

He also said that the opposition parties have “offered” him the post of the chief minister, while the prime minister hasn’t held any discussions regarding it. The Punjab Assembly speaker said that the Jahangir Tareen group still holds the point of ousting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. “We did not end our relationship with Buzdar,” he said. Discussing the opposition parties’ meeting with political leaders for their support, Pervaiz said, “Member of the Tareen faction Awn Chaudhry has also met Hamza Shahbaz.” He also said that some members are in contact “with our party”. Responding to a question if PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is an ally, Pervaiz said that Zardari is a “strong person and he is our ally”. He further said that there is a fear of confrontation between the government and opposition as both the parties are gathering people in the federal capital. “Clashes always lead to the destruction of the government.”