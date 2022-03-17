Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday urged the nation to ensure their massive presence in the PTI’s March 27 rally in Islamabad to tell the world that Pakistanis stood with the truth and not with thieves, dacoits, hypocrites and slaves of America.

Addressing a public meeting at Saidu Sharif, Swat, he said people’s conscience was being auctioned and that it was the nation’s duty to stand against the evil. The prime minister urged the nation that they had to struggle against three “rats” – Zardari, Fazl, and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif – for the future of the country, says a news report. “But I also promise you that I will hunt them down,” he vowed as he called on the people to support him in the cause.

Imran claimed that the opposition had started horse-trading to make their no-confidence motion – against the prime minister – successful. “They want to oust me because they know that if I am in power for another year, all of them will be in jails […] and the first thing they plan on doing after coming into power is to dismantle NAB,” he said. The premier said the coming days were decisive for the country as all the “thieves” had gathered on the same page and they had given “me a chance to bowl out three wickets in a single ball”. Lashing out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, Imran said he was blamed to be part of the “Jewish” lobby. “But the person who was blamed to be part of the Jewish lobby turned out to be the one to get a resolution against Islamophobia passed in the United Nations.”

“I, my Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, our ambassador Munir Akram, and our Foreign Office had been trying to get a resolution against Islamophobia passed in the United Nations for the last three years,” he said. The premier explained that after the 9/11 attacks in the United States, Western nations had built a narrative that pushed people to consider Islam to be synonymous with terrorism. “Terrorism has no religion, and despite Islam having no links with terrorism, a perception was created that terrorism is being spread across the world due to terrorism,” the prime minister said. “I want to ask you Fazlur Rehman: In the last 30 years, you were part of every government. Did you ever persuade any Western leader to speak against Islamophobia? Did you even speak to them?”

The prime minister lashed out at Fazl for taking out rallies against him and telling his madrassah students that the premier was part of the “Jewish” lobby.

He took a jibe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and told him that when he was holding papers to speak with ex-US president Barrack Obama, he should have at least held two papers that mentioned Islamophobia and Kashmir. “But the slaves, who consider money as their god and worship it, their kanpien tangain gi (legs will tremble) before the American president,” the prime minister said, lashing out at PML-N supremo Nawaz. Imran Khan said he “looks eye-to-eye” with the president of the United States or any other country, as for him, “no one but Allah is God.” He reiterated that despite repeated US-backed drone attacks in Pakistan, no leader of that time – ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Nawaz – raised their voice against it, as they were corrupt. Imran Khan said Zardari and Nawaz had embarrassed Pakistan globally due to their corrupt practices.