No-trust motion: MQM hints at backing opp if ‘conditions met’

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held final consultations regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with MQM-P, during which the latter indicated it would support the Opposition if ‘certain demands are met’, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the parties completed the initial consultation process regarding the no-confidence motion and discussed the political situation in the country. According to the MQM-P spokesperson, the meeting – which lasted more than an hour – took place at MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s residence. The meeting was attended by PDM secretary-general Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, MQM’s Aminul Haque, Amir Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Javed Hanif, and Sadiq Iftikhar Sanjay Perwani. The TV channel further said the final talks with MQM-P were to take place later at night at Fazl’s residence where PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Shahbaz were to meet the MQM-P delegation.

With the National Assembly session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan just weeks away, the government is trying to woo its allies for supporting it during the voting. The Opposition is also attempting to cajole the PTI allies and seeking to break the government alliance in the lower house – by holding back-to-back meetings with them. PM Imran Khan has said that he is ready for everything that the Opposition plans to throw his way – but he has also intensified meetings with allies ahead of the no-trust motion session. The government’s ally in the Centre, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), has assured PM Imran Khan of complete support ahead of the no-trust motion, while other allies – BAP, MQM-P, and PML-Q – are still indecisive.