No difference between extremism, Islamophobia

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has said that there is no difference between Islamophobia and extremism.

“If the world wants peace, then Islamophobia must be eradicated. Otherwise, peace in the world will remain a dream. India has become a stronghold of Islamophobia and the world has become a silent spectator which is not in the interest of peace in any case. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been fighting on the front line against Islamophobia from day one. The world must come to one page against Islamophobia,” he said while addressing a function on the occasion of World Islamophobia Day at Governor House Lahore. Khatib of Badshahi Masjid and Chairman of Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah and others were also present.

Governor Sarwar said that there is a limit to freedom of expression and it does not mean that you hurt others. Unfortunately, people in the West are unaware of the sentiments of Muslims regarding the Prophet of Islam. The solution to the growing Islamophobia is that the leaders of Muslim countries come together and speak out against it and raise this issue globally. There is no doubt that the solution to the growing Islamophobia in the West is for the leaders of Muslim countries to come together and express their views against it.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that we should pursue a balanced, fair and self-reliant policy that would set an example for all humanity, especially with regard to religious freedoms. Linking terrorism to Islam is the greatest injustice with Muslims. We must not interfere in anyone’s beliefs or way of life, and we assure all citizens living in our country to work freely and for Muslims everywhere in the world wherever oppression and barbarism are going on, we are working to eradicate it and raise our voice.

Governor Sarwar called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to work together so that the international community could understand how much devotion there is in the heart of the Muslim Ummah for the Prophet of Islam, the Companions, and the Quran to eradicate Islamophobia. Collective efforts are needed to eradicate Islamophobia. Islamophobia promotes interfaith hatred.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman Ruwit-e-Hilal Committee, said that Pakistan was striving for inter-religious harmony. The mission of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to unite humanity while Islamophobia is dividing humanity. In the name of freedom of expression in the West, insulting the Prophet of Islam hurts one and a half billion Muslims which is unbearable.