ECP bars PM, KP CM from attending rally in Kurram

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday barred Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from attending a political rally in K-P’s Kurram district, where the premier was scheduled to make an address.

District Returning Officer Karam Khushalzada issued notices to PM Imran and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan through the principal. The electoral watchdog issued the warning in light of K-P’s upcoming local government elections.

In an earlier letter, the commission had informed the premier that he as well as other public officer-holders could not visit any area of any local council or announce any development scheme after the issuance of the election schedule.

It had warned PM Imran that legal proceedings under sections 233 and 234 of the Election Act 2017 could be initiated against him if he violated any provisions of the revised code.

The commission has issued a new code of conduct after consultation with all political parties. According to the new code, only members of parliament would be allowed to participate in the election campaign. However, public office-holders would not be permitted to participate in them.

Last week, the ECP sent a notice to PM Imran for participating in a rally in Lower Dir in connection with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections.