Man held for helping students in exams through social media

Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested a man who was allegedly helping Institute of Chartered Accountants Pakistan (ICAP) students in the examination through social media.The FIA cyber crime circle incharge, Syed Arshad Ali told reporters that the FIA came to know that accused Qaiser Iqbal was using social media to help students who were taking the examination of ICAP. He said a team was formed and dispatched to Lahore to arrest the accused. The reading team seized material from his possession that he had been using on social media to help aspirants of the ICAP. Investigation is underway and FIA will also arrest the students who were in contact with Qaiser, he said adding it would also be determined that whether it was an attempt to damage the reputation of the ICAP exam or accused did it for only monetary benefits.













