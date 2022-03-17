Ramazan likely to begin from April 3

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday said that the Ramazan moon was likely to be sighted on Saturday, April 2 and the holy month would commence from Sunday, April 3.

It said chances of sighting the Ramazan moon were bright as clear skies were expected in most parts of the country on April 2 while cloudy weather can be witnessed in some areas.

The holy month of Ramazan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and signifies a month devoted to worship, fasting and reflection in the Islamic faith.

The month commemorates the first revelation to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and the annual month-long fast forms one of the five pillars of Islam.

Fasting from sunrise to sunset during the holy month is obligatory on all Muslims.