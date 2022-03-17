Marri advises PM to resign

Central Information Secretary of PPP-P and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that we asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign in an honorable way but unluckily no any single dignified work is written in the fortunate of the Imran Khan. She said that no confidence motion against this incompetence government has succeeded and now even the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could not save the Niazi Empire from his outer. She added that the curses of the employees which were fired from the Steel Mill has caught up Imran Khan and he had snatched roof from people by fake promising to build 5 million houses.

Ms Marri said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s slogan has proved true that democracy is the best revenge and every step which is being taken by the opposition is constitutional and democratic step.