Buzdar directs PITB to finalize program to impart free IT training to youth

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to early finalise the program to impart free IT training to the youth and said they would be provided employment opportunities.

He was chairing a meeting at his office to review the chief minister’s digital skills program on Wednesday. Chairman PITB gave briefing about the program.

The CM said it was a game-changer initiative to meet the growing human resource demand of the industrial sector.

It was an excellent program for online and on-campus training as a 40% quota will be reserved for female students, he mentioned.

Provincial Higher Education and IT Minister Yasir Humayun, chairman P&D and others attended the meeting.

More than 30 parliamentarians meet CM: More than 30 National and Provincial Assembly Members including Provincial Ministers held separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday.

Those met the Chief Minister included Likeminded group, Tareen group, Aleem group and Assembly members from PML-N.

Provincial Ministers along with members of National and Provincial assembly expressed their complete trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar.

Political situation came under consideration in the meeting and the resolve to counter no-trust move was reiterated by the participants. Matters pertaining to progress on the ongoing development projects in the constituencies also came under discussion during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar while talking on this occasion said, “We are standing with PM Imran Khan and would continue to do so.”

The opposition could not compete with PM Imran Khan even after uniting together, he stressed and maintained that PM Imran Khan had made the nation learned to live with respect and self-esteem. He said that no-confidence move was a number game and PTI enjoyed clear majority in this regard. He asserted that PTI government would complete its tenure no matter how much opposition indulged in conspiracies against it.

The CM maintained that politics was to serve the masses instead indulging into conspiracies.

The PTI government displayed such a distinctive performance which the previous governments could not made it in the past 30 years. He highlighted that he worked day and night to serve the masses and assembly members were fully supporting him.

He added the PTI government allocated historical Development Programme and District Development Package for the entire Punjab province and deplored that the opposition in order to conceal their failures was trying to create political chaos in the country.

He vowed that with the help of masses, every conspiracy of the opposition would be foiled. The Opposition had no plan to ensure welfare of the masses, he added and asserted that elements opposed to progress could not mislead the masses by means of their false propaganda.

He said that every attempt on the part of the opposition to create political anarchy in the country would meet with failure, adding that the journey of progress under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan would continue.

The long march of PDM was a futile activity and the country could not afford political confrontation in the given global situation, he stated. He denounced that opposition was launching march in order to save their ill-gotten money.

He stated that the opposition could not comprehend the political vision of PM Imran Khan as they were destined to wail and cry and continue to do so in future as well.

He stated the PTI government had given District Development Package to ensure equal progress of every area and added the government had laid solid foundation to ensure equal progress of every area by allocating District Development Package amounting to rupees 360 billion.

He emphasised that PTI government did not indulge into victimization activities against anyone nor would do so.

He stressed that the dreams of opposition would never be fulfilled and would not allow anyone to create hurdles in the course of rendering public service.

Parliamentarians while talking with CM remarked that they fully trust the leadership of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar. Those who met the CM included Provincial Ministers Muhammad Akhlaq, Rashid Hafeez, Malik Muhammad Anwar, Shaukat Lalika, Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, members national assembly Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Mastikhel, Syed Faizul Hassan, Sahibzada Muhammad Mahboob Sultan, Mehr Ghulam Muhammad Lali, members Punjab assembly Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Muhammad Ghayasud Din, Saleem Bibi Bharwana, Taimoor Lali, Rana Shahbaz Ahmed, Umer Farooq, Mian Fida Hussain Wattoo, Ch. Sajid Mahmood, Javed Kausar and others. MPA/Chief whip Punjab assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present on this occasion.