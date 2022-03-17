Govt to involve youth in policy-making

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said on Wednesday that more than half of our population consists of youth and Pakistan is one of the countries which has the largest youth population in the world while the incumbent government believes in inclusion of youth for policy making and reform so that they can play their role for establishment of peace in the country. He expressed these views while addressing the “National Youth and Young Parliamentarians Peace Building Summit 2022” organized in collaboration with the National Assembly and Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services and Signify. The Speaker said that the role of educated and conscious youth is of utmost importance for the socio-economic development of the country. He said that with the proper use of their talents we can achieve a respectable position in the community of nations. He said that the habit of hard work and perseverance is essential to change the destiny of the nation. He also said that the present government was focusing on a better future for the youth and making them skillful. The speaker said that Allah Almighty has endowed all human beings with different qualities and it was up to them how they determine their direction and achieve their goals. While Stressing on the need for the youth to set their own priorities, he said that by setting priorities a person can achieve the most difficult goals in life.













