Bizenjo, Wasi discuss current political situation

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in a meeting with Provincial Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Moulana Abdul Wasi on Wednesday discussed the current political situation in the country and in the province. In the meeting, it was agreed to maintain contacts between Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazal (JUI-) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). The CM paid his visit to the residence of Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Wasai along with Provincial Ministers including Haji Muhammad Khan Utmankhail, Mir Zia Langove, Mitha Khan Kakar, Abdul Rasheed Baloch and Senator Kauda Babar. The CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has also contacted various political figures in Islamabad to build a comprehensive strategy in the current political situation.













