First fire of Bin Qasim Power Station 3 launched

The Bin Qasim Power Station 3 (BQPS-III) 900MW project unit-1 first fire has been successfully carried out, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday. Unit 1 is based on regasified liquid natural gas (RLNG), which will largely meet the power demand of Karachi, the business hub of the country. The project includes two SGT5-4000F gas turbines installed in two 450MW combined-cycle power generation units. The SGT5-4000F gas turbines are renowned for high performance and low-cost power generation. K-Electric, the country’s largest power utility, has invested in a 900 MW RLNG plant, which is an integral part of the business plan, aimed at bridging the power shortfall and providing smooth and reliable supply of power to the consumers. The 900 MW RLNG Power Plant will increase the power utility’s generation capacity, efficiency, and reliability. K-Electric’s total investment for the project is $ 650 million. K-Electric had awarded Siemens AG and China’s Harbin Electric International Co., Ltd a contract to build a 900-megawatt combined cycle power plant. The work began in late 2019 which is now near its completion.













