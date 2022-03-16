Commissioner urges youth to participate in sports activities

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has urged the youth to participate in sports activities so that they could not only maintain their health but also earn a good name for their region at national and international levels.

The Commissioner emphasized this while addressing the concluding ceremony of the 4th Inter-Regional Boys and Girls Athletics Championship under Sindh College Games 2021-2022 concluded here at Public School Latifabad on Wednesday. The Commissioner said sports can play a vital role in bringing a healthy atmosphere and spirit of meeting the challenges of life therefore the youth should take part in the sports disciplines and make them strong to should the future responsibilities.

Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 during the last two years, he said that sports activities were halted, however after controlling the pandemic, the youth have opportunities to participate in different games and gain placement in international and national rankings.

The district and divisional administrations fully committed to provide maximum facilities to youth in this regard, he said.

Medals were also awarded to winners of the championship at the end of the ceremony.