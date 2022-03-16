Eighth journalist this year murdered in Mexico

The director of western Mexico news outlet Monitor Michoacan was murdered on Tuesday, meaning the toll of such homicides has already surpassed last year’s figure in the first two and a half months of 2022. It was the eighth murder of a journalist in Mexico this year, one more than the total for 2021, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Article 19.

In a statement, the Michoacan prosecutor’s office said Armando Linares was murdered on Tuesday “afternoon in a private home.” Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for members of the press.According to Reporters Without Borders, some 150 journalists have been slain in Mexico since 2000.