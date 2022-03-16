Kim Kardashian, Kanye West branded ‘entitled imbeciles’

Kim Kardashian and her new and former lover, Pete Davidson and Kanye West respectively, were on the receiving end of Piers Morgan’s latest attacks in a new column for The Sun. In his latest write-up, the former Good Morning Britain host relaunched his long-running feud with Kardashian by referring to her, Pete, and Kanye as ‘the noxious trio’ and ‘entitled imbeciles’.

Piers explained the explosive ongoing drama between the three, and then went on to say that the saga left him with a “surging sense of rage”.

“At the same time as these three supremely rich, famous, entitled imbeciles are trading stupid insults, Ukraine is exploding with horrifying scenes of murder and mayhem,” he commented. Piers rivalry with Kim goes a long way back; in 2016, he called the mother-of-four for her skimpy outfits, then in 2019 called her a ‘talentless half-wit’.