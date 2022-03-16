Russia’s national security agency hacked

Popular hacker group Anonymous has claimed that it has hacked Russia’s government sites, including its national security agency, Metro News reported.

The hacker collective shared the names of successfully taken down Russian websites on its official Twitter account with screenshots of evidence attached. The list includes Moscow.ru, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the Analytical Centre for the Government of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation.

The tweet uses the Russian slang “Tango Down” which means the enemy has been defeated during combat.

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation is of utmost significance being the primary security agency and the main successor agency to the Soviet Union’s KGB. Similarly, the Analytical Centre for the Government of the Russian Federation is a Russian think tank. Anonymous went on to leak messages between Putin and Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. The leaked letters revealed the plan to sell Ukrainian forests.

The decentralised organisation has started a cyberwar disabling several websites and signed off this thread of tweets with a Russian curse saying, ‘Blyat Putin!’