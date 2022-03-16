Paramilitary forces to be deployed in Islamabad till April 2, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said special powers were being given to the Islamabad Police, Rangers, and Frontier Constabulary (FC) in the federal capital from March 20 to April 2.

Talking to media persons after a workshop on Anti-Human Trafficking organised by the United Nations, the minister said law enforcement agencies have full capability to deal with any untoward situation.

He said around 1,000 personnel of FC and Rangers have been summoned to Islamabad for performing security duty in the wake of the no-confidence motion added that if needed, more personnel would be deployed to ensure law and order. Rashid said the government would provide full security and protection to both rallies of March 25 and March 27. “Ensuring protection for lives and properties of the people is the responsibility of the Interior Ministry,” he added.

The interior minister said if the opposition wished to hold a rally on March 27, then they should meet Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner for devising its modalities. The administration would provide safe passage to the opposition rally, he added. However, he reiterated that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands and violators would be dealt with an iron hand.

The minister said Pakistan was facing international threats of terrorism, adding that maintaining peace and countering terrorism were not the only responsibility of the government but also the opposition. Regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said there would be no assembly session on March 27 due to the day being a Sunday.

He regretted that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was “dragging the country towards anarchy” cautioned the PDM chief that the “PPP and PML-N would escape and you would be trapped”.

Rashid said PM Imran Khan would become “stronger” after March 25, adding that Imran’s popularity has increased manifold in recent weeks.

As per Rashid, Imran Khan would be a winner in the no-trust vote. He added that regardless of the result of the no-confidence motion, Imran will be the sole beneficiary when this would be all over.