BISE announces issuance of Enrollment cards for for students

NAWABSHAH: Secretary Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad through a notification has announced the issuance of Enrollment Cards for students of 9th and 11th classes appearing at Annual Examination for the year 2022. Through this notification, administrations of all high schools and colleges of Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Board administration said that availing latest facilities, the Enrolment Cards for students of 9th and 11th classes appearing at Annual Examination 2022 have been uploaded on the private portal of Board.

It said that the Enrollment Card could be downloaded prior to Annual Examination to ensure its provision to students.