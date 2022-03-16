COVID-19 claims two more lives, 12 new infections in 24 hour

RAWALPINDI: As many as 12 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,418 in the Rawalpindi district, while two persons had lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, among the new patients, three belonged to the Rawal town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Potohar town and Taxila, while one of each case has arrived from Gujjar Khan, Khanewal and Abbottabad.

“Presently, seven patients are admitted to four health facilities, including four in the Institute of Urology, and one in the Fauji Foundation, Bilal and Holy Family Hospital each.”

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, two stable and five on double oxygen support. As many as 5,702,607 people, including 44,685 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021,” it informed.

District Health Authority added that 79 were quarantined, including 72 homes and seven isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,557 samples were collected, out of which 1,545 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.77 per cent.